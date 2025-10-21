Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

VFMO opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.44. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

