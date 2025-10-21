Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,978 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF $FTRI

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0754 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

