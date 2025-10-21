Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7%

CSCO stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.