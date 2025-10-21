Assurant, Inc. $AIZ Holdings Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.05% of Assurant worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after acquiring an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $28,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,577,000 after acquiring an additional 118,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 367,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 85,962 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Stephens began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

AIZ stock opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total transaction of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. The trade was a 13.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

