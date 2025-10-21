ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,900 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASM International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASM International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASM International

ASM International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ASMIY opened at $636.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.83. ASM International has a twelve month low of $372.61 and a twelve month high of $660.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 1.95.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $979.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.88 million. ASM International had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.