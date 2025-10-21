Archrock, Inc. $AROC Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,316 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 171.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason C. Rebrook purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,493.34. This represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

