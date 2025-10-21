American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2%

American Electric Power stock opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,732.96. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.26.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

