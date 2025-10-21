Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,340 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FRPT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.76 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,924.39. This trade represents a 2.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Mclevish purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,240. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,008 shares of company stock worth $332,305. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

