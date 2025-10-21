Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 133,942 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,942 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $15,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,111,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,268,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,397,000 after buying an additional 85,084 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,111,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,448,000 after buying an additional 266,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,883,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,817,000 after buying an additional 695,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

