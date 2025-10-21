Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,101 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 111 Capital lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

