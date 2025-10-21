Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 231.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 23,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

BIO opened at $321.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.49.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

