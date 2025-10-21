Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $264.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $237.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.