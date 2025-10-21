Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR $HCM

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 128.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 142.4% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 78.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 31.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut HUTCHMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HUTCHMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCM opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

