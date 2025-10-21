Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 215,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 166.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.45. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $164.80.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Get Our Latest Report on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.