Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 91.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 70.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. The trade was a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

FTDR opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.33. Frontdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

