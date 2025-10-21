Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,637 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,514,000 after buying an additional 334,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.13 and a 1-year high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total transaction of $231,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,688.33. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

