Advantage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Advantage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.4% of Advantage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $307.94 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $219.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

