76 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $438.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $442.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
