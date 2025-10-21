76 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,073.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $438.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.60. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $442.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.