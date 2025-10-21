4,830 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

