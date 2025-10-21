374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Yaacov Nagar Sells 85,419 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 85,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $43,563.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,109,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,885,609.38. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Yaacov Nagar sold 131,680 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $55,305.60.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Yaacov Nagar sold 363,868 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $189,211.36.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Yaacov Nagar sold 700,000 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $364,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 1,499,000 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $689,540.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Yaacov Nagar sold 1,000 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $390.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 22,711 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $8,857.29.

On Monday, September 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 54,850 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $21,940.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Yaacov Nagar sold 122,439 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $47,751.21.

374Water Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. 374Water Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.40.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. 374Water had a negative return on equity of 138.71% and a negative net margin of 1,278.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in 374Water by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 570,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in 374Water by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 270,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 86,733 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in 374Water by 30.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 401,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 374Water by 62.5% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCWO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised 374Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Stories

