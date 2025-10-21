2,189 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Acquired by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

