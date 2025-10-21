2,019 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 93.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 69.0% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $441.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $446.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

