Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,102 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 83.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,707,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 58,206 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 560,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 118,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $2,020,211.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,504,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,674,600.54. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,228,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,447,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

