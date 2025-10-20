Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,563,106,000 after buying an additional 882,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,745,000 after buying an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,504,000 after buying an additional 1,522,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,649,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,382,000 after buying an additional 979,598 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $157.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $169.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.