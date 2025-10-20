Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after buying an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,769,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 807,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,799,000 after purchasing an additional 280,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 143,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 591.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 137,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of WTFC opened at $122.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.92. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,965,818.24. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

