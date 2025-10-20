William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $28.64 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $28,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 555,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TriNet Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,203,000 after purchasing an additional 394,847 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in TriNet Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 648,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 307,440 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $18,315,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,242,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $38,508.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,079.20. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,390 shares in the company, valued at $623,683.80. The trade was a 24.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock worth $611,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

TriNet Group stock opened at $61.14 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

