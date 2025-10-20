William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,708 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.31 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.75 and a beta of 0.73.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $4,904,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock worth $59,828,897. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

