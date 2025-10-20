WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.76 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.45. The company has a market cap of $760.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

