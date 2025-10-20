WaFd, Inc. $WAFD Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 962,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WaFd by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in WaFd by 12.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WaFd by 124.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in WaFd by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,010,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WaFd during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WaFd alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens lifted their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

WaFd Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WaFd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WaFd news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $31,836.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.