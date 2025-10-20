VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $34.38 Million Position in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 484,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

