VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 401,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

