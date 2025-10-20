VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys Shares of 50,900 The Progressive Corporation $PGR

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Progressive by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.7%

Progressive stock opened at $225.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average of $257.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $217.20 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,778 shares of company stock worth $31,683,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

