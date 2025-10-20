VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 420,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

