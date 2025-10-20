VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys New Shares in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 274,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 4,687.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,874,000 after buying an additional 1,046,372 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,230.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,007,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 931,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 597,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,529,000 after purchasing an additional 560,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,096,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 541,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $119.07 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,732. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,194. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

