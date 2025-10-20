Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 376,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after acquiring an additional 77,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE VTR opened at $70.65 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 446.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,250.36. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $725,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,473,616.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,687 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Ventas

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.