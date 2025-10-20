Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after buying an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,705,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $74.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

