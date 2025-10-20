Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $542,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

