Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 419 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $203,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,819.28. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $247.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a 200-day moving average of $245.53. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.96 and a one year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AIT

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.