Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,250. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $202.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.70 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.