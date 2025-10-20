Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.4% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $267.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $281.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.35.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.