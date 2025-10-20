Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,331,000 after purchasing an additional 165,770 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,499,000 after purchasing an additional 393,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

