US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 83.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.1%

Trip.com Group stock opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

