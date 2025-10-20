US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

FNDX opened at $26.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

