Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $331.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.44.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

