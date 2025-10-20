Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $268.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

