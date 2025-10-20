Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

