Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.5% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

