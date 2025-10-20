Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 564 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 503.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 129,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,981,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,481,000 after buying an additional 183,813 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

