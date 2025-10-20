Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.