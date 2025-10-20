Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 0.9% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.02 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

